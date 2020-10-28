Divya Agarwal's father dies of coronavirus in Mumbai, beau Varun Sood, Neha Dhupia and others pay tributes

New Delhi: TV personality Divya Agarwal's father Sanjay Agarwal died of coronavirus on Wednesday in Mumbai. Divya took to social media to pay tribute to him by sharing a heartfelt note. "You are always with me... I love you, papa.. RIP," she wrote, adding a picture of them together.

Divya's boyfriend Varun Sood also expressed his condolence to the family and shared her post.

Celebs such as Neha Dhupia, Ekta Kapoor, Prince Narula, Aly Goni and several others also shared condolence messages for Divya and her family.

"Divya, I'm so, so, so sorry for your loss ... love and prayers ... always," wrote Neha while Ekta posted, "Sorry to hear! Condolences! Pls stay strong."

Sanjay Agarwal was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai since a few weeks and his condition worsened recently. Divya constantly used to share posts for him and urged everyone to pray for his health.

Divya Agarwal is a former 'Splitsvilla' contestant. She later starred in 'Ace of Space Season 1' and won the show. She is also an actress.