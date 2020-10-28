हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal's father dies of coronavirus in Mumbai, beau Varun Sood, Neha Dhupia and others pay tributes

Divya Agarwal took to social media to pay tribute to him by sharing a heartfelt note. "You are always with me... I love you, papa. RIP," she wrote.

Divya Agarwal&#039;s father dies of coronavirus in Mumbai, beau Varun Sood, Neha Dhupia and others pay tributes
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@divyaagarwal_official

New Delhi: TV personality Divya Agarwal's father Sanjay Agarwal died of coronavirus on Wednesday in Mumbai. Divya took to social media to pay tribute to him by sharing a heartfelt note. "You are always with me... I love you, papa.. RIP," she wrote, adding a picture of them together. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You are always with me... i love you papa.. RIP

A post shared by @divyaagarwal_official) on

Divya's boyfriend Varun Sood also expressed his condolence to the family and shared her post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You are always with me... i love you papa.. RIP

A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on

Celebs such as Neha Dhupia, Ekta Kapoor, Prince Narula, Aly Goni and several others also shared condolence messages for Divya and her family.

"Divya, I'm so, so, so sorry for your loss ... love and prayers ... always," wrote Neha while Ekta posted, "Sorry to hear! Condolences! Pls stay strong."

Sanjay Agarwal was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai since a few weeks and his condition worsened recently. Divya constantly used to share posts for him and urged everyone to pray for his health.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this battle of life.. my dad has always taught me to be strong.. I’m hell of a strong daughter and will prove it to life that no matter how bad it is.. I’m going to face you with love n believe in god. My dad needs a lot of prayers .. saam daam dand bhed.. I’ll fight this.. I won’t sit at home n lock myself.. I’ll continue to work, laugh and be positive.. I’m fighting with God like a kid to a parent.. you have to give me my happiness.. and god is just testing.. I want to love and laugh in my life.. that’s my choice. I’m glad I have so many people around me standing right next to me.. my family, friends all of you  Zindagi tu ye bhi karle, dekh tera banda muskuraate huye sambhal jayega, datt kar khada reh bande, ye waqt bhi badal jayega.. I pen down my feelings.. #satnaamwaheguru

A post shared by (@divyaagarwal_official) on

Divya Agarwal is a former 'Splitsvilla' contestant. She later starred in 'Ace of Space Season 1' and won the show. She is also an actress. 

Divya Agarwal Coronavirus COVID-19 divya agarwal father
