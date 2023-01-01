DJ Annsh steals the show at 'Winter Adios Fest,' fans cannot keep calm!

New Delhi: DJ Annsh's busy year keeps getting better as he completed yet another successful event in December after a tight November schedule. This time, he was a part of Winter Adios alongside other famous artists in the town. The jaw-dropping list included Dj kryso, Dj iqqanve, Dj angel and of course, DJ Annsh.

These prominent personalities brought charm and joy to the night in Mahesha Garden And Resorts where they thoroughly embraced the crowd and put together hours of a set of thrilling moments, both big and small.

Notably, the power-packed Winter Adios that witnessed the biggest line-up in the town was an open-air concert. Food and beverage with mesmerising dishes were also a part of the concert, which was the icing on the whole cake of the concert.

This was certainly one of the events that made waves, adding yet another success story to DJ Annsh's happening year. The popular DJ, who made heads turn at the Indori Zayka’s Food carnival that saw more than 10,000 people at Outdoor Play Arena in Indore recently, drove the crowd crazy.

He unleashed the beast of music and made sure to make fans' night memorable. The fans responded to his groovy numbers with their dance moves and huge cheers. When one thought November's shows were his best, he is keep growing and getting better with every single concert.

Undoubtedly, 2022 was one of the best years for DJ Annsh and his fans. Apart from major events, he also took up multiple gigs to satisfy his demand for the work.

His gigs took him places this year, and he was on travel for the most of November & December while driving his Indore, Bhopal and Mumbai fans crazy with his numbers. In an exclusive interview, he also revealed an important information for his fans and India tour schedule going ahead in the upcoming days and year.

“I have a schedule ready for India tour and will be performing in different cities going ahead in the upcoming year. I have added some special element added and ready for the fans that will bring smiles on everyone’s faces,” DJ Annsh said in his exclusive interview.

While we all know that his shows are on demand, DJ Annsh is all set to on the whole India tour now. The dates for the Whole India took will be announced very soon. As the Winter Adios Event got over, his current focus would be on the next year where he is expected to come up with a big and tight schedule for the upcoming January and February month very soon.

Considering how DJ Annsh is working currently, no doubt, the upcoming tours will gather even more crowd, and the shows would be just too good to be missed out!