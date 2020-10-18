हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Don't miss me so much I will be there soon, says Kangana Ranaut after FIR against her in Mumbai

A Mumbai court has ordered the city police to investigate a complaint against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly spreading communal hatred.

Don&#039;t miss me so much I will be there soon, says Kangana Ranaut after FIR against her in Mumbai
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@KanganaTeam

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to an FIR filed against her and her sister in Mumbai on Saturday for allegedly spreading communal hatred. In a tweet, Kangana shared pictures of herself dressed for Navratri and took a sarcastic jibe at the Maharashtra government.

She wrote, "Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today's celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile, another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon."

Read what Kangana posted:

A Mumbai court ordered the city police to file an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel. The complaint was registered by Munnawarali aka Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed, who has alleged that both the sisters have been tweeting derogatory comments about Bollywood and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The person also claimed that Kangana and Rangoli's tweets are spreading communal hatred and the two are talking a lot about media. 

Meanwhile, the complainant also alleged that he tried filing a complaint against this at the Bandra police station but a case couldn't be registered. He then moved to the Bandra court through his counsel.

Tags:
Kangana RanautRangoli ChandelFIR against Kangana RanautMumbai Police
Next
Story

LIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares 'message from bhai' as Navratri begins
  • 74,94,551Confirmed
  • 1,14,031Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M35S

Bihar Election 2020: Political battles heats up in Bihar