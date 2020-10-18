Don't miss me so much I will be there soon, says Kangana Ranaut after FIR against her in Mumbai

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to an FIR filed against her and her sister in Mumbai on Saturday for allegedly spreading communal hatred. In a tweet, Kangana shared pictures of herself dressed for Navratri and took a sarcastic jibe at the Maharashtra government.

She wrote, "Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today's celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile, another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon."

Read what Kangana posted:

Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon #Navratri pic.twitter.com/qRW8HVNf0F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

A Mumbai court ordered the city police to file an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel. The complaint was registered by Munnawarali aka Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed, who has alleged that both the sisters have been tweeting derogatory comments about Bollywood and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The person also claimed that Kangana and Rangoli's tweets are spreading communal hatred and the two are talking a lot about media.

Meanwhile, the complainant also alleged that he tried filing a complaint against this at the Bandra police station but a case couldn't be registered. He then moved to the Bandra court through his counsel.