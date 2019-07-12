close

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's unveils project with all-star line-up

Ed Sheeran&#039;s unveils project with all-star line-up
Image Courtesy: Twitter

London, July 12 (IANS) International pop star Ed Sheeran has unveiled his highly-anticipated collaboration LP, "No.6 Collaborations Project", which has an all-star line-up including Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Eminem, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars.

The 15-track album features a staggering 22 collaborators.

"Thanks to all my collaborators, producers, fans and label for making all this happen. Hope you enjoy it, it's been a wild ride," Sheeran posted on Instagram.

Prior to its release, the Grammy winner released five tracks from the LP: "I don't care" with Bieber, "Cross me" featuring Chance The Rapper, "Beautiful people" featuring Khalid, "BLOW" with Chris Stapleton and Bruno, and "Best part of me" featuring YEBBA.

