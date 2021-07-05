Elon Musk tweets 'Free Britney', expresses support for Britney Spears

New Delhi: Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk recently came out in support of pop star Britney Spears as he tweeted 'Free Britney' on Monday (July 5). Musk has not made any other statement regarding the pop star's conservatorship but his recent tweet.

According to an ANI report, Britney has been under conservatorship for the past 13 years. It all began when she suffered a public breakdown after her separation from Kevin Federline after which her father Jamie Spears was legally given control over her estate and all aspects of life.

Free Britney — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2021

A conservatorship is a legal provision created for people who are not equipped to make their own decisions or can be trusted to have autonomy over their lives. On June 23, Spears had appeared virtually before Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny and demanded her independence, as per an ANI report.

During the hearing, she had said, "I just want my life back. I’m not here to be anyone’s slave."

"I’m traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry and I cry every day," she added.

In the June hearing, she had also claimed that doctors have changed her medications and that she was being forced to keep a contraceptive intrauterine device (IUD) inside her to prevent her from getting pregnant.

(With ANI inputs)