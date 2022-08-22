NEW DELHI: Hira Mani is a popular name in the Pakistan music industry. She is widely known for her work in 'Jab We Wed' (2014), 'Preet Na Kariyo Koi' (2015), 'Sun Yaara' (2016) 'Yaqeen Ka Safar' (2017), 'Main Hari Piya' among others.

Hira recently held a concert for her fans in London and entertained her audience with her hit tracks. However, she suffered an embarrassing moment at the concert when the audience declined to sing along with her and show any connection while she was on the stage.

During her performance, Hira asked the audience to sing along with her. However, she was embarrassed after she heard no response from them. As per Pinkvilla, Hira was performing the song 'Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya' from 'Do Bol' and the audience looked somewhat disinterested. Despite the singer telling the audience that she would stop singing if they did not join her, there was no positive response from them.

Literally no one responded to Hira Mani

Hira Mani tried to get the audience to sing along with her on "Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya", but no one responded.

An Avg day in life of Hira Mani

It was very awkward to see how she got done by the crowd in wembley arena on sunday..but i must admit her voice was like pollution to my ears.

The embarrassing moment of Hira was shared on social media. Soon after coming across this video, several netizens shared their reactions. While one wrote, 'her voice was like pollution to my ears', another tweeted, 'Don't they have people who can sing?'

However, her fans came out in support of the singer. One wrote, 'keep shining'.

There were several hilarious memes shared on her:

For the uninitiated, Hira Mani kicked off her career as a radio jockey and became a household name after she starred in a series of shows. She married her fellow actor Salman Saqib Sheikh at the age of 19. The couple has two sons; Muzammil and Ibrahim.