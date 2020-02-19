Entertainment news: Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz hugs his 'rani' Himanshi Khurana in pic going viral

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' first-runner-up Asim Riaz, who fell in love with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana on the show, recently shared some loved-up pictures with his 'queen', making their fans super excited. The post, captioned by Asim as "meri rani", shows the duo hugging each other tightly and smiling. Another picture features Asim and Himanshi having a conversation.

Here are the set of pictures Asim posted.

It appears that Asim and Himanshi's fans were waiting with bated breath to see the two together. A comment on the now-viral post read, "Finally, he posted the pic we all were waiting for. God bless you both." Another user commented by saying that they are the "best couple". Their fans are using the moniker 'Asimanshi' to address the duo.

Himanshi had entered 'Bigg Boss 13' as a wildcard contestant. As stated by Asim on the show, it was love at first sight for him, but he didn't confess his love initially as she was engaged to someone else. However, as the days passed, Asim told Himanshi that he has fallen for her. However, she didn't take it forward. Post her eviction, it was revealed that Himanshi had broken-up with her fiance and when she again entered the show for a special segment, Asim confessed his love for her and proposed to her for marriage, but she said that she will take a decision outside the show.

Asim lost the 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy to Sidharth Shukla. Both the contestants gained immense popularity during their stint in the show.