Entertainment news: Krishna Shroff is missing her 'boo' Eban Hyams

Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna says she is missing her beau Eban Hyams amid the global lockdown

Krishan took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a romantic photo of herself with Hyams.

On the image, she wrote: "Thanks for being almost one foot taller than me so that no matter the picture, I never have a double chin... Miss ya boo."

Krishna, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff, also shared a picture of herself with no makeup and captioned it: "Raw".

This is not the first time Krishna has shared a photograph of herself with her boyfriend.

Earlier this month, she shared a string of romantic pics with Hyams on Instagram. In one image, Krishna and Hyams lock lips while in another the two can be seen spending time in the pool.

She captioned the image with an infinity emoji.