Entertainment News: Maniesh Paul joins Akshay Kumar in 'Dil Se Thank You' campaign

The COVID-19 outbreak has has wreaked a havoc worldwide, taking many lives and affecting several others. The entire country is caught up in lockdown and while we are at our homes, the doctors, nurses, police force, cleaners, grocery stores owners amongst other warriors are serving people to the best of their capabilities and we are immensely thankful to them.

The king of the stage Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram handle to upload a picture with #Dilsethankyou to all the people who are still working in this crisis period and making our life a little easier. Could anyone match up to Maniesh's wit and the clear answer to this is No.

Maniesh very wittily wrote on his placard that he copied Akshay Kumar. It happened that superstar Akshay Kumar uploaded a picture in his Instagram this afternoon with a placard on his hand which read #Dilsethankyou to the people who are yet performing their duties during this lockdown.

Maniesh happily joined Akshay Kumar and in a very funny way wrote that he copied Akshay and that really cracked us up on a lazy Friday. The actor had earlier paid his entire staff in advance so that they are not affected by this lockdown and a stop in their work and we believe it was really a very humble gesture.

Now taking an initiative for thanking everyone who are still performing their duties amidst the crisis is really a sweet gesture again.

Maniesh Paul who is the current host of Saregamapa Lil Champs has never failed to win our hearts and we hope continues to do so.