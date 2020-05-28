हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Entertainment News: Mouni Roy's post-dance pics raises the mercury as she flaunts her washboard abs!

Mouni Roy has a massive fanbase of 12.7 million followers on Instagram alone which explains her popularity on the platform. 

Entertainment News: Mouni Roy&#039;s post-dance pics raises the mercury as she flaunts her washboard abs!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is a stunner in every sense of the word. Amid lockdown, the 'Naagin' of small-screens is making sure she never really misses out on her dance routine. Mouni can be seen flaunting her washboard abs and her celeb friends can't stop praising her on the timeline. 

Mouni shared these pictures on Instagram: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dance dance dance! @becurefit #nextonesoon

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sleep sneak after practice!

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

She has a massive fanbase of 12.7 million followers on Instagram alone which explains her popularity on the platform. 

 

On the work front, Mouni has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release. 

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

 

Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsMouni Roy photosDanceViral
Next
Story

Hackers, you’ll suck: Pooja Hegde after Instagram account gets hacked, restored later
  • 1,58,333Confirmed
  • 4,531Deaths

Full coverage

  • 53,71,147Confirmed
  • 3,54,920Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M54S

Car-borne IED attack averted by security forces in Pulwama