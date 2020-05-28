Entertainment News: Mouni Roy's post-dance pics raises the mercury as she flaunts her washboard abs!

New Delhi: Television and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is a stunner in every sense of the word. Amid lockdown, the 'Naagin' of small-screens is making sure she never really misses out on her dance routine. Mouni can be seen flaunting her washboard abs and her celeb friends can't stop praising her on the timeline.

Mouni shared these pictures on Instagram:

She has a massive fanbase of 12.7 million followers on Instagram alone which explains her popularity on the platform.

On the work front, Mouni has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.