Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Entertainment news: Nawazuddin Siddiqui quarantined with family at his home in Uttar Pradesh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. He and his family have been asked to remain in home quarantine till May 25.

Muzaffarnagar: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family has been quarantined for 14 days in his house in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district.

Nawazuddin and his family underwent medical screening and have tested negative for coronavirus.

The actor reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. He and his family have been asked to remain in home quarantine till May 25.

His mother, brother and sister-in-law also made the journey with him in his private vehicle.

The actor told reporters that he underwent medical screenings at 25 points during his journey.

Kushalpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Budhana police circle, said that the health officials had visited the home of the actor and ordered a 14-day quarantine for them.

