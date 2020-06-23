Entertainment news: People who dismissed me 3 years ago congratulating me after 'Choked', says Saiyami Kher

Mumbai: Actress Saiyami Kher has received positive reviews for her performance in the new digital film "Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai", directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Taking to Instagram, Saiyami penned a lengthy note, thanking Anurag for believing in her.

"This one is long overdue and very long! The first time I met AK (Anurag) he asked me to come to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, 'My parents live with me. You don't have to worry!'. He was supposed to be the 'Bad Boy of Bollywood'.

"His life according to the outside world was 'riddled with drugs, women and vices.' The truth, I later learnt, was completely the opposite."

She added: "It was a typical chaotic Indian household. Parents looking for a newspaper, the doorbell constantly ringing, Shrilalji furiously cooking for the increasing guests, a cat strutting around & AK looking for just one quiet corner in his own home.

"From the time he offered me 'Choked' (sitting next to me at MAMI) to the date of release, it took three years. That's when I really got to know the man. He became a friend, mentor & sounding board. With him you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work he jumps, dances, cries and expresses joy; if he doesn't he just says it. "

She also spoke about how people dismissed her three years ago have now called her to congratulate her.

"The man has no filters. That is perhaps both his boon and his bane. He loves his whiskey; which I keep nagging him to reduce (instead increase his exercise!). He has a child-like innocence & open-heartedness that is seldom seen in today's times. He's so busy playing agony aunt in other people's lives that perhaps, he forgets about his own. That's AK for you. It's always other people before himself.

"It's rare to have people through your difficulties. It's even rarer to have people who truly feel happy for you. Today, when the people who dismissed me three years ago call up lauding my performance, there's no one happier and prouder than AK. Thank you for believing in me @anuragkashyap10 Thank you for making me believe in myself again," Saiyami wrote.

"Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai" also stars Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew. It is currently streaming on Netflix.