Entertainment News: Salman Khan is having breakfast with his 'love' amid lockdown - Watch

New Delhi: Little did superstar Salman Khan knew that his few days off to Panvel would leave him locked there for at least 21 days. Amid the shutdown period called by the government to fight against the novel deadly coronavirus, it has been advised to 'stay home stay safe'. The actor, who is at his farmhouse with a few of his family members recently shared a video on social media.

Salman posted a video with a caption: Breakfast with my love...

Well, before you jump the gun, his love here is a gorgeous black horse at his Panvel farmhouse, whom he is seen feeding. Expect Sallu Bhai to amuse you in his own distinct style. He can be seen chewing the greens along with feeding it to the horse.

He can practically do anything!

Meanwhile, his father and legendary writer Salim Khan is in Mumbai and Salman and even released a video with nephew Nirvan Khan where he confessed about being scared of the deadly virus. He also talked about his father being alone in the Mumbai apartment whereas the other family members are at Panvel.

Coronavirus outbreak has impacted Bollywood and television industries big time. All the shoots are halted until any further order and to fight the deadly COVID-19 disease, the government imposed a 21-day lockdown which will end on April 14, 2020.