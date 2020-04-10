हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Entertainment News: Salman Khan is having breakfast with his 'love' amid lockdown - Watch

Salman Khan, who is at his farmhouse with a few of his family members recently shared a video on social media. 

Entertainment News: Salman Khan is having breakfast with his &#039;love&#039; amid lockdown - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Little did superstar Salman Khan knew that his few days off to Panvel would leave him locked there for at least 21 days. Amid the shutdown period called by the government to fight against the novel deadly coronavirus, it has been advised to 'stay home stay safe'. The actor, who is at his farmhouse with a few of his family members recently shared a video on social media. 

Salman posted a video with a caption: Breakfast with my love...

Well, before you jump the gun, his love here is a gorgeous black horse at his Panvel farmhouse, whom he is seen feeding. Expect Sallu Bhai to amuse you in his own distinct style. He can be seen chewing the greens along with feeding it to the horse. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Breakfast with my love...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

He can practically do anything!

Meanwhile, his father and legendary writer Salim Khan is in Mumbai and Salman and even released a video with nephew Nirvan Khan where he confessed about being scared of the deadly virus. He also talked about his father being alone in the Mumbai apartment whereas the other family members are at Panvel. 

Coronavirus outbreak has impacted Bollywood and television industries big time. All the shoots are halted until any further order and to fight the deadly COVID-19 disease, the government imposed a 21-day lockdown which will end on April 14, 2020. 

 

Tags:
Salman KhanSalim KhanlockdownCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Bollywood News: Urvashi Rautela sets internet ablaze with yet another jaw-dropping picture in a black monokini!
Corona Meter
  • 6412Confirmed
  • 504Discharged
  • 199Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M57S

Coronavirus cases rise to 6,548 in India with 226 deaths