Shilpa Shetty

Entertainment news: Shilpa Shetty TikToks to Top 50 ​with her rib-tickling and sassy videos

Successful in spreading some cheer in these difficult times amid the lockdown, Shilpa has a whopping 17.3 million followers.

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her rib-tickling and sassy videos along with her husband and son, sometimes even with her sister avoided boredom during the lockdown and even kept her fans entertained through the shutdown, so much so that now her TikTok account is among the top 50 in the world.

Successful in spreading some cheer in these difficult times amid the lockdown, Shilpa has a whopping 17.3 million followers, be it the trends or her 'hatke' videos with "halwa", "maid attention" or "shadi-se-pehle", her TikTok account is one among the top 50 globally, alongside the likes of Hollywood personalities The Rock (24.2 million followers), Will Smith (23.1 million followers) and Selena Gomez (18.4 million followers).

"We are all in an unusual and unprecedented situation. It pains me to watch the news, other than the 'virus' there's very little that's positive! In the midst of this crisis, as a respite I decided to entertain myself with these videos and even featured my husband and made him the scapegoat cause he was the only actor I got in this lockdown," she said.

Shilpa is ecstatic that people are appreciating her videos.

She said: "I'm just glad people are appreciating them cause I realised how badly people wanted something to laugh about. It makes me so happy to hear that my videos put a smile on most people's faces,"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Food for thought !! #fridayfun #laughs #comedy #cray #food

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

The actress added: "The fact that my account made it to the top 50 worldwide means that people have a sense of humour, and I was successful in spreading some cheer in these difficult times ."

Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood news: Amitabh Bachchan appreciates workers on Sunday duty outside his bungalow
