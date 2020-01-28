Entertainment news: TV actress Sejal Sharma auditioned 2 days before committing suicide, says co-star Donal Bisht

New Delhi: Television actress Sejal Sharma, who committed suicide in Mumbai on Friday, had auditioned for a show just two days before her death, her co-star from 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' Donal Bisht recently told The Times of India. Sejal was found hanging at her rented apartment in Mira Road in the wee hours of Friday and a suicide note was also recovered, in which the actress stated that she took the extreme step due to personal reasons.

Speaking to TOI, Donal said, "I am shocked and unable to believe that she decided to commit suicide. After learning the news, I spoke to a few friends who knew her and I learnt that she was staying in Mumbai for the last two years. I also got to know that she had auditioned for a role in a TV show just two days before her death."

Donal also revealed that Sejal was shortlisted for the role and expressed grief over her death.

"She gave up too soon I feel. It is very sad that she took this decision. She should have waited if career was the reason behind this step," the actress added.

Sejal, 25, hailed from Udaipur and had come to Mumbai only a couple of years ago to pursue a career in acting. 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' for her first major break. She had earlier acted in a web show and a few commercials.

'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' lead star Jasmin Bhasin paid tribute to her by sharing an old photo with Sejal on Instagram and wrote, "It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened."

Sejal's last rites were performed over the weekend.