Esha Gupta's Twitter account restored, actress warns netizens against hackers—Check tweets

New Delhi: As the nation celebrates Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, B-Town actress Esha Gupta woke up to the horror of finding her Twitter account being hacked. A series of tweets suggested that some mischief mongers were at the task.

However, appropriate action was taken on time and the account was restored within a few hours. The actress then took to her Twitter handle and tweeted about the incident. She wrote: “Finally got the account back in order. Thanks to a lot of people who informed me on IG. (P.S-don’t change your password if you get a mail about any suspicious activity on twitter and asks you to change the password as that can lead to hacking).”

Finally got the account back in order. Thanks to a lot of people who informed me on IG. (P.S-don’t change your password if you get a mail about any suspicious activity on twitter and asks you to change the password as that can lead to hacking). — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

She also wished everyone on Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day.. (thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise) y’all troller are too much — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

Here's a screengrab of what the hackers tweeted after taking charge of her Twitter handle:

In fact, the hackers got it all wrong and posted Republic Day post instead of Independence Day.

Well, this is not the first time that a celebrity's account has been hacked. Previously, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar amongst various others suffered too.