Exclusive: I am living in London working all over the world amid pandemic, says 'Out Of Love 2' actor Purab Kohli

Actor Purab Kohli has made a niche spot for himself in a career spanning more than two decades. From Hip Hip Hurray to Out Of Love, the talented performer has won many hearts with his impressive acts on-screen. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Purab talked about his new show Out Of Love season 2, working in the COVID crisis and what's keeping him busy these days:

Q. How was it shooting Out of Love season 2 amid pandemic?

A. Well it was complicated as it is in anywhere in the world right now just having to take a flight is such an ordeal. And I am living in London working all over the world it’s like every time I have to fly, there are so many tests, so many permissions and that’s just for getting onto an aeroplane and then when you actually arrive on a shooting set then there are more protocols on how to keep the bubbles safe and what all thing you needed to do to enter the bubble. So, it's complicated and it’s a new way that we all are learning and figuring it out and I must say after being on four projects in the pandemic. It doesn’t bother me anymore. It’s like go ahead and do whatever you have to do. If you want to be working.



Q. How different is season 2 from the original?

A. Season two was very different from the first season. I think the first season was centred around cheating husband and finding out about him and then going after him as well. Season two is all about revenge. The Husband comes back to seek his revenge and to what point the two characters are driven to hurting and seeking revenge from each other. That thing is very different from the first season. There are different themes essentially. There are similar characters but different themes.

Q. What are your takeaways from ‘Out Of Love’?

A. You know, telling a story and giving so much importance to the way that the story is told. I mean before that I saw Doctor Foster I never imagined a cheating story to be told as sort of in a thrilling way and I think Out of Love has achieved that and Out of Love Season two has taken it to the next level.So, I think, that’s definitely giving importance to a of course it’s a great content and a great story to tell but how you are telling is what has really been highlighted from. And I think it’s a big take away from me from the CV’s in general.

Q. Besides this revenge drama, what’s keeping you busy?

A. As I have said there are other projects that I have done this year. Three more films are due to release all shot from a spillover of 2020 and 2021. But I will talk about this when it will be released. So,

we can save that for the other time.

Out of Love series is based on Doctor Foster by Mike Bartlett. It is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan starring Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli in lead roles. The thriller has been written by Suyash Trivedi and Abhiruchi Chand.

Its second season streamed on April 30, 2021.