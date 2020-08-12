Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput's handwritten notes show how he prepared for roles in films and his vision for 2020

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput was an actor par excellence. He was said to be one of the most hardworking stars of the industry, who got fame and recognition within a short span of time. His sudden death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country and many of his fans have still not been able to come to terms with it.

Everyone knew he had big dreams and he used to list them down. Also, Sushant prepared for his roles in films the same way. Zee News has got a few handwritten notes of the late star which reveal his vision in life for 2020 and how he broadly prepared for his roles in films.

A few of the notes appear to be a couple of years old while he was prepping up for 'Kedarnath' (2018) as it mentions the film's storyline and what his character is expected to do.

Sushant also wrote about how to mark a script, what the audience wants from a star and his preparation before facing the camera.

Another note by him focusses on his core team, finances, planning and several other things. Also, he had made a flowchart which mentions 'Entertainment' as its header and his plans for the year. It included Hollywood and Bollywood both, a production house and a startup.

Sushant's death case is currently being probed by the CBI. His family has accused his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide, besides other offences.

The 34-year-old actor was last seen in 'Dil Bechara'.