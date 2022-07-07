New Delhi: Television host turned actor Maniesh Paul is known for his stage presence. The quirky host was recently seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Maniesh played Gurpreet, Kiara's brother in the film and received a warm reception for his comic timing.

In an interview with Zee News Digital, Maniesh opens up on the success of his film and much more:

Q: How was your experience working with such senior actors as Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor?

A: My experience was fantastic, I had a great time working with them. Be it Anil sir or Neetu ma'am as they don't let you feel the pressure of the kind of work they have done. They are legends according to me, what they have done we can only dream of being able to do that one day. They keep you at ease, they make you feel very comfortable, and they help you a lot. It has been a dream come true and definitely a wonderful experience.

Q: Who you bonded with the best, Anil Kapoor or Neetu Kapoor?

A: Honestly, both of them, with Neetu ma'am it was mostly about how is wife, family, kids, Alia-Ranbir, their wedding. With Anil sir, it was more of work, but I bonded well with both of them and loved to work with them.

Q: What inspired you to move from anchoring shows to star in films?

A: I feel we all want to graduate to something more. Hosting I do but as an artist, I am a hungry artist and I wanna do it all. I want to reinvent myself, want to try new things and finally when this film came up my way I was very excited. First of all, it's a Karan Johar film, it's Dharma Production's film, who would say no to that. Plus Raj Mehta sir gave such amazing films like 'Good Newzz,' him saying to me that I am fit for a role in his movie, I was like WOW, I have to do this.

Q: Such a big-budget film, how does it feel to be a part of it?

A: I was very nervous, my very first scene was with Anil sir and I have been his fan for ages and have to shoot with him now, it was a chilling moment for sure. I hosted a premiere for him when I was a simple Delhi boy, I hosted his premiere for 'Nayak' and today I get to work with him, and share the screen with him, I was very nervous. It has really been a great journey, it's a great feeling.

Q: Gurpreet is a character almost like your original self, did you bring something new too?

A: Yes, the energy level is the same, the humor is same, I really connected with my character there. Yeah but I tried my best to deliver the best of Maniesh Paul as the direction, the writing was wow, the level of creativity was amazing and I just tried really hard to reach that level.

Q: How was the experience of shooting in the pandemic?

A: We had a lot of trouble as the hurdles were there, Covid was on peak, and lockdowns were announced but the team was very particular and determined towards our safety. They did a great job and took care of everyone's health. Dharma Productions really took care of not just the people in front of the camera, but even the ones behind it. Also, it was a huge responsibility as people were coming back to theatres after so long and we had to make them smile. We delivered a family film that can be watched with everyone and enjoy and am really glad about the response we have received and are still receiving.

Q: One actor, actress, director you would like to work with in the future?

A: I would love to work with Amitabh Bachchan sir, he is a legend and I would be very grateful if I get to work with him. Katrina Kaif is the actress I would really love to work with. The last, Raj Mehta sir, I really want to do another film with him as it was amazing working with him in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo.'

Live TV