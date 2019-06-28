'Family of Thakurganj': Jimmy Shergill, Mahie Gill back in action avatar

Mumbai: After fighting goons and grabbing for power in the popular franchise 'Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster', actors Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill are all set to woo the audience again with another political revenge drama titled 'Family of Thakurganj'.

The two-minute long trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday. It begins with Jimmy threatening somebody on call. Actor Saurabh Shukla is introduced as Talwaar in the film while Mahie has been termed as "Damdaar" in the trailer.

From pointing a gun at a person to speaking bold dialogues, Mahie`s appearance is similar to her look in "Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster".

Actors Supriya Pilgaonkar and Nandish Sandhu also have prominent space in the trailer.

Produced by Ajay Singh Rajput, "Family of Thakurganj" is set in a small town of North India and revolves around the values of family, values of culture and new thinking.

Talking about the film, Rajput had earlier said: "The most important thing about this movie is that the writer of this movie is Dilip Shukla who has written the story of `Damini`, `Andaz Apna Apna`, `Dabangg`, `Dabangg 2` and many blockbuster films."

"Family of Thakurganj" is scheduled to release on July 19.