हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Artyom Datsishin

Famous Ukrainian ballet dancer Artyom Datsishin dies 3 weeks after getting injured in Russian shellings

Artyom Datsishin was a principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine. He would be cremated on Friday in Kyiv.

Famous Ukrainian ballet dancer Artyom Datsishin dies 3 weeks after getting injured in Russian shellings
Pic Courtesy: Facebook/Alexai.Ratmansky

Kyiv: Ukrainian ballet star Artyom Datsishin has lost his life amid Russia's ongoing military operation in the Eastern European country. Datsishin passed away on Thursday from wounds he suffered in Russian shelling weeks earlier. He was 43, news portal People reported after obtaining the information from Evening Standard.

Datsishin was a principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine. He would be cremated on Friday in Kyiv. A few days ago, Ukraine bid farewell to actress Oksana Shvets who was killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in the capital city.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. 

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, almost 600 civilians have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in Ukraine since the start of the conflict. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Artyom DatsishinUkrainian ballet dancerArtyom Datsishin deadRussian shellingsukraine russia war
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas throw 'LIT Holi' bash at LA home, couple shares passionate kiss

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Russia Ukraine war: Naveen's body will reach India on Monday