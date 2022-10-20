NewsLifestylePeople
URVASHI RAUTELA

Fans ask Urvashi Rautela to celebrate Diwali in Australia amidst World Cup 2022

Urvashi Rautela recently uploaded a video on Instagram, in which she is seen dancing and doing archery. The actress regularly connects with her fans on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Fans ask Urvashi Rautela to celebrate Diwali in Australia amidst World Cup 2022

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela has been hitting the headlines lately. The actress, who has been very active on social media, has been creating a buzz on the internet for her Instagram posts, which fans are convinced are indirectly aimed at cricketer Rishabh Pant. From attending Rishabh's matches to travelling to Australia where the cricketer is stationed for his upcoming tournament – take a look at times with fans of Rishabh Pant trolled the actress.

Urvashi is currently in Australia where Rishabh will be playing in the T20 World Cup. She shared a post where she asked her fans if she should celebrate Diwali in Australia or India. However, after she dropped the post, netizens started trolling the actress brutally and flooded the comment section. Meanwhile, some of her fans asked her to stay back in Australia and celebrate the festival there amidst World Cup 2022. 

Urvashi took to her social media where she is seen enjoying herself wearing a Versace ensemble, and she is also seen doing archery, fans just couldn't stop themselves from appreciating her skills as she nails her archery like a pro. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

On the work front, Urvashi is making her Hollywood debut with '365 Days' star Michele Morrone, which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by director Barbara Bialowas. 

The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit 'Thiruttu Payale 2' and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?