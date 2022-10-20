Fans ask Urvashi Rautela to celebrate Diwali in Australia amidst World Cup 2022

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela has been hitting the headlines lately. The actress, who has been very active on social media, has been creating a buzz on the internet for her Instagram posts, which fans are convinced are indirectly aimed at cricketer Rishabh Pant. From attending Rishabh's matches to travelling to Australia where the cricketer is stationed for his upcoming tournament – take a look at times with fans of Rishabh Pant trolled the actress.

Urvashi is currently in Australia where Rishabh will be playing in the T20 World Cup. She shared a post where she asked her fans if she should celebrate Diwali in Australia or India. However, after she dropped the post, netizens started trolling the actress brutally and flooded the comment section. Meanwhile, some of her fans asked her to stay back in Australia and celebrate the festival there amidst World Cup 2022.

Urvashi took to her social media where she is seen enjoying herself wearing a Versace ensemble, and she is also seen doing archery, fans just couldn't stop themselves from appreciating her skills as she nails her archery like a pro.

On the work front, Urvashi is making her Hollywood debut with '365 Days' star Michele Morrone, which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by director Barbara Bialowas.

The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit 'Thiruttu Payale 2' and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.