Farah Khan shares a glimpse of Sania Mirza's birthday celebration, says 'You know you are best friends when...'

Mumbai: On the occasion of best friend Sania Mirza`s birthday, Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebrations.

Farah shared a birthday video of Sania Mirza cutting her birthday cake and wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling Sania Mirza... only happiness and love for you this year and always see I stayed awake... PS - happy birthday to Sania`s mom too...best person to share a birthday with... your mom Nasima Mirza. Guest appearance by Ananya Birla." Here is the post:

Sania responded by writing, "Love you the most." Farah also took to her Instagram stories to wish Sania once again. She wrote, "About last night. You know you are best friends when you are awake (barely) way past your bedtime to bring in her birthday. And she lets you sleep on her shoulder."Farah and Sania have been best friends for quite many years. They even appeared together on `Koffee With Karan` in 2017. Earlier, Sania`s husband Shoaib Malik also wished her on social media amid divorce rumours. Here is the post shared by the filmmaker:

Shoaib took to Twitter and Instagram both and shared quite a mushy picture wishing Sania. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest..."Sania Mirza turns 36 today. Also, surprisingly, amid speculations of the couple`s alleged divorce, the OTT platform Urduflix, on Saturday, took to their Instagram handle and announced that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled `The Mirza Malik Show`.Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018.

According to reports, Sania and Shoaib have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Neither Sania nor Shoaib has made any announcement in this regard.Talking about her professional lives, Sania Mirza announced her retirement in January this year.