Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's smiles light up Mumbai - Pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted outside their gym in Mumbai. Shibani sported some goofy expressions as she got clicked while Farhan just smiled and followed her.

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are so cute! The star couple was spotted outside their gym in Mumbai on Monday and their happy faces just won the paparazzi's attention.

Shibani sported some goofy expressions as she got clicked while Farhan just smiled and followed her. The TV presenter-actress was comfortably dressed in an orange shorts and a grey tee while the actor wore a grey and black gym wear. 

Take a look at their pictures here:

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Farhan and Shibani, who started dating some months ago, often trend for pictures from their outings and vacations. Just last week, the couple added stardust to cricketer Yuvraj Singh's retirement party in Mumbai. Their Instagram timeline is also filled with loved-up posts for each other. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Portrait. @shibanidandekar #blackandwhitephotography #mood #throwback #madrid

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beach bums  @shibanidandekar   @abheetgidwani

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with who he has two daughters Shakya and Akira. 

On the work front, Farhan, who recently co-produced his sister Zoya Akhtar's blockbuster 'Gully Boy' will be seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', along with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. 

Shibani is a well-known TV host and actress. She has also been part of several Hindi and regional films.

