NewsLifestylePeople
FARHAN AKHTAR

Farhan Akhtar flaunts his toned body, washboard abs in NEW PIC, wifey Shibani Dandekar reacts

Farhan Akhtar dropped a new picture on his Instagram in which he can be seen flaunting his washboard abs. Wifey Shibani Dandekar also dropped a comment on the post.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:33 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Farhan Akhtar flaunts his toned body, washboard abs in NEW PIC, wifey Shibani Dandekar reacts

New Delhi: Actor Farhan Akhtar dropped a picture flaunting his chiselled physique while enjoying pool time on social media. On Saturday, the Rock on` actor left his fans going gaga over washboard abs. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Bringing back that fit feeling..” 

 In the picture, Farhan was seen posing in the swimming pool while looking away from the camera. As soon as the picture was posted, the actor`s fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Filmmaker- choreographer Farah Khan Kunder dropped a comment. She wrote, "Bhaiyya this is thirst trap to another degree.." 

His wife Shibani Dandekar wrote, "oh! ok then! hi there." One of the users, wrote, "Itna fit bhi nhi hona tha."Another comment read, "Whoaaaaa !!!!!! Fitness Goals." 

Check out the post here - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar made his Hollywood debut with `Ms. Marvel`. The show introduced Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.`Ms Marvel` received positive feedback from the netizens. 

Farhan was last seen in a sports drama film `Toofan` alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal which streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and received mixed reviews from the audience. He will be next directing a road trip film `Jee Le Zaraa` which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.  

Live Tv

Farhan AkhtarFarhan Akhtar absfarhan akhtar picsfarhan akhtar shibani dandekar pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus