Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar chill by the beach, share vacay pics!

New Delhi: The multi-talented actor-director cum musician Farhan Akhtar is these days hogging the limelight for his rocking personal life. The actor-director is rumoured to be dating VJ-model Shibani Dandekar and they have often been spotted hanging out together.

The good-looking couple is currently out on a vacay to an undisclosed beachy place and we must say that their pictures are drool-worthy. Both Farhan and Shibani shared the pictures on their Instagram story. Check out the screen grabs:

Their holiday photos will surely pin your hopes high in planning your own vacay soon.

Earlier this month, Farhan shared a romantic note on rumoured partner's birthday and it was heartwarming. The two have never talked about their personal life in public but have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions.

Their social media romance is too cute for words.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.