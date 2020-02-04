Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest couple pics are enchanting!

New Delhi: The stunning B-Town couple of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's latest bunch of pictures on social media are simply lit! The awesome duo is looking simply mind-blowing in their gorgeous attires, all dressed up for an event to attend.

Shibani took to Instagram and posted a few of her clicks. She wore a Swapnil Shinde evening gown while Farhan looked dapped in a crisp suit by Govinda Mehta. Check out their photos:

The fab-looking duo has not really spoken about their relationship status in public yet buzz about them being a couple has often made it to the headlines. They are seen hanging out at popular restaurants in and around the city, setting rumours mills on fire about their alleged link-up.

Also, their social media PDA is absolutely adorbs.

Farhan separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

Sometime back, there was a strong buzz about Farhan and Shibani tying the knot after former's 'Toofan' release. However, nothing has been officially announced as yet.