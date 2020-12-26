हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar's adorable kiss to ladylove Shibani Dandekar leaves fans gasping for breath!

In the picture post, Farhan can be seen kissing Shibani Dandekar on the head and fans are loving the mushy chemistry. 

Farhan Akhtar&#039;s adorable kiss to ladylove Shibani Dandekar leaves fans gasping for breath!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani Dandekar give major couple goals. The stylish duo celebrated Christmas together and the stunning model-VJ dropped a happy picture on Instagram.

In the picture post, Farhan can be seen kissing Shibani Dandekar on the head and fans are loving the mushy chemistry. Take a look here:

The fab-looking duo has not really spoken about their relationship status in public yet buzz about them being a couple has often made it to the headlines. They have also been spotted hanging out at popular restaurants in and around the city, setting rumours mills on fire about their alleged link-up.

Also, their social media PDA is absolutely adorbs.

Farhan separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

Shibani is a model-turned-VJ and has participated in reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'. She was one of the co-hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in 'Toofan'. 

 

