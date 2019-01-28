Fatherhood is huge responsibility: Shreyas Talpade

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amidst the busy work schedule, the "Iqbal" actor is trying his best to devote proper time to his wife and daughter Aadya, 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actor Shreyas Talpade, who welcomed a baby girl last year, says his life has changed after becoming a father.

"Fatherhood is a huge responsibility. It has changed me as a person a lot. Now, everyday comes with a new challenge. My perspective towards the things has also started changing. Now, I have started taking things seriously so that I can give her (daughter) best of everything," Shreyas told IANS over telephone from Mumbai.

He said: "Sometimes it becomes difficult to take out time from the shoot but whenever I get time, I go straight to the house and spend time with Aadya. There are days also when I don't get to see her but it's okay. 

"Though I come back home late and leave early for shoot, I try my best to maintain a proper balance between my work and family. I don't want to become a father who does not support his wife in parenting. Both mother and father play an important role in nourishing a child. And I thank my wife Dipti for being cooperative always."

On the work front, Shreyas is busy shooting for his TV show "My Name Ijj Lakhan". 

 

