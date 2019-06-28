Fatima Sana Shaikh's childhood pic proves she hates 'padhai' – Check inside

New Delhi: Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh smashed into the world of movie with her powerful role. She played the grown-up Geeta Phogat in the sports biopic starring Aamir Khan in the titular role of father Mahavir Singh Phogat. He introduced Fatima and Sanya Malhotra to movies. The latter played grown-up Babita Kumari.

Fatima, who is an avid social media user took to her Instagram and shared a childhood picture where she can be seen crying. And yes she certainly didn't want to study.

Read her caption and you will get what we are saying, “Dekho meri maa kitni kush dikh rahi hai, mujhe rota hua dekh ke. hate padhai.”

Isn't it really cute?

The actress was last seen in YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

On the work front, Fatima will be next seen in 'Bhoot Police' with Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.

'Bhoot Police' is set to be a horror comedy franchise which will be made in a 3D format. The venture will be directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The movie will be presented and produced by Fox Star Studios.

The shooting will commence from August this year.