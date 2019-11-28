Fatima Sana Shaikh's stunning bathtub pic from a photoshoot is simply 'wow'!

New Delhi: 'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh often shares pictures and photos on Instagram, keeping her online fan army in a happy space. Recently, she took to her social media handle and posted a few clicks from a photoshoot.
In one of her pictures, Fatima Sana Shaikh can be seen posing in a bathtub, looking fab in a neon gown. Check out her photoshoot pictures here:
View this post on Instagram
*Introducing Masakali Content* Wrap them up in style! Introducing Masakali, yet another new lipstick shade by 25o2 Beauty! This is a nude with pink undertones made with a soft matte formula, and is one of my top picks. Shop now at www.25o2.in . . . #makeup #beauty #wakeupandmakeup #25o2official #25o2Beauty #makeuplover #instamakeup #newlaunchalert #newlaunch #newrelease #beautyessentials #mattermoments #Masakali #Nazakat #Junoon #Ishaqbaaz #Sherni #Badtameezi #Patakha #havebeautyyourway
View this post on Instagram
Who is falling in love? Totally obsessing over this new shade Ishaqbaaz by @25o2official. A shade with a slight pink undertone can be your go-to date night make up essential. Get your favourites only at www.25o2.in #makeup #beauty #wakeupandmakeup #25o2official #25o2Beauty #makeuplover #instamakeup #newlaunchalert #newlaunch #newrelease #beautyessentials #mattermoments #Masakali #Nazakat #Junoon #Ishaqbaaz #Sherni #Badtameezi #Patakha #HaveBeautyYourWay Photographer - @abhishekmasurkar Makeup and Hair - @makeupbypompy Stylist - @Akshitas11 Assisted by - @khushi46 Outfit : @officialeshasethithirani
On the work front, Fatima played the grown-up Geeta Phogat in the sports biopic 'Dangal' starring Aamir Khan in the titular role of father Mahavir Singh Phogat. The debut gave her name and fame in the movie business.
She was last seen in YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles which tanked at the Box Office.
Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in 'Bhoot Police' with Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.
'Bhoot Police' is set to be a horror-comedy franchise which will be made in a 3D format. The venture will be directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The movie will be presented and produced by Fox Star Studios.
Are you looking forward to watching Fatima in a new avatar?