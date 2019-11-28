Fatima Sana Shaikh's stunning bathtub pic from a photoshoot is simply 'wow'!

New Delhi: 'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh often shares pictures and photos on Instagram, keeping her online fan army in a happy space. Recently, she took to her social media handle and posted a few clicks from a photoshoot.

In one of her pictures, Fatima Sana Shaikh can be seen posing in a bathtub, looking fab in a neon gown. Check out her photoshoot pictures here:

On the work front, Fatima played the grown-up Geeta Phogat in the sports biopic 'Dangal' starring Aamir Khan in the titular role of father Mahavir Singh Phogat. The debut gave her name and fame in the movie business.

She was last seen in YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles which tanked at the Box Office.

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in 'Bhoot Police' with Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.

'Bhoot Police' is set to be a horror-comedy franchise which will be made in a 3D format. The venture will be directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The movie will be presented and produced by Fox Star Studios.

Are you looking forward to watching Fatima in a new avatar?