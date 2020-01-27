Feeling Monday blues? Nora Fatehi's ravishing Instagram posts will pep-up your boring day

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi, the Moroccan beauty who first became a household name after her stint inside the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss season 9'. She belly danced her way into fans' hearts and introduced yet another terrific dance find to Bollywood.

Soon, Nora bagged a few songs where she could show off her brilliant dance moves and chartbuster tracks like 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki', 'Garmi' are a few examples. She was seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and recently featured in Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Nora is a fitness freak and dances her heart out to stay in shape. Quite popular on social media, Nora Fatehi enjoys a massive 10.4 million followers list on Instagram which explains her rising might on the platform.

On a boring Monday, we thought of checking out Nora's Instagram account and oh boy her latest pictures are simply jaw-dropping.

Well, she sure does inspire to be a fitness enthusiast and learn a dance form, if not anything else.

Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

The Monday blues are gone and how!