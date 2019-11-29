'Fevikwik Dadi' Pushpa Joshi dies at 87

New Delhi: Actress Pushpa Joshi, who made her Bollywood debut at the age of 85 with Ajay Devgn starrer Raid, breathed her last on November 26.

As per a report published on thehitavada.com, she suffered a fracture after she slipped at her home last week. Post which, she was hospitalised in Mumbai and was successfully operated thereafter. The actress left for her heavenly aboard on Tuesday

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta took to Twitter to condole her death. He wrote, "Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Wherever you are you will be smiling and spreading happiness Dadi ji. We will miss you. RIP."

Hailed as the oldest debutant in Bollywood, Pushpa Joshi played the iconic role of Amma ji in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid.

Joshi was last seen on Fevikwik commercial as Swag wali dadi. Post Rai, she also starred in a film titled Ramprasad Ki Tehervi.