FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan react to Argentina's victory over France

NEW DELHI: Lionel Messi's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup finally materialised on Sunday (December 18) at Lusail Stadium with Argentina surviving a few anxious moments to register a fighting 4-2 penalty shoot win over defending champions France. As wished and congratulatory messages started pouring in from across the world for the winning team, Bollywood celebrities too could not hold back their emotions and took to social media to express it.



Several B-Town stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Dhanush and others were present at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar watching Argentina lifting the FIFA World Cup.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to praise Messi and called it one of the best World Cup Final ever. "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv.now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams (sic)," he wrote.

We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv_.now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2022

Dhanush took to Twitter to congratulate Argentina and express his joy. He wrote, "Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving. Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year (sic)."

Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving ________ Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 18, 2022

Kartik Aaryan dropped a photo of Messi and wrote, "Shehzada."

Ranveer Singh called FIFA World Cup Final 'pure magic' and tweeted, "What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup (sic)."

What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 18, 2022

Anil Kapoor wrote, ""Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!!"

Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player!

Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 18, 2022

Superstar Mohanlal praised Argentina and France and wrote, "A glorious final...two worthy opponents, played their hearts out and gave the millions of football fans a nerve-wracking match. Congratulations #Argentina on a hard won victory. 36 years of toil and the cup is once again yours. #FIFAWorldCup (sic)."

A glorious final...two worthy opponents, played their hearts out and gave the millions of football fans a nerve-wracking match. Congratulations #Argentina on a hard won victory. 36 years of toil and the cup is once again yours. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VsEVMU8tri — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 18, 2022

Malayalam superstar Mammootty also enjoyed the World Cup Finals. He called it 'pne of the greatest football match ever'. "What a Night !!! What a Game !! Absolute Goosebumps !! Thrilled to have witnessed probably one of the greatest ever football match Congrats @Argentina and Magical #Messi on conquering the world Well Played #France and @KMbappe #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance (sic)," read his tweet.



"What just happened !!! What. A. Game. !!!! #Mbappe you god but this one was always for #LionelMessi YASSSSSS !! #FIFAWorldCup2022," penned Dulquer Salman.



Dia Mirza wrote, "10 all the way what a final!!! Unbelievable. What an absolute treat to watch!!! Congratulations #Arg. Well played #FRa. #FIFAWorldCup."

10 all the way __ what a final!!! Unbelievable. What an absolute treat to watch!!! Congratulations #Arg. Well played #FRa. #FIFAWorldCup — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 18, 2022

Ajay Devgn shared a picture of Messi with the FIFA World Cup trophy and wrote, "Vamos Argentina AR What a WC victory this one was. (sic)."

Vamos Argentina __. What a WC victory this one was. pic.twitter.com/PKDmFE4jeF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 18, 2022

Preity Zinta wrote, "Omg ! What a game ! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this soooo much for you Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France ! #FIFAWorldCup #whatagame #ting (sic)."

Omg ! What a game __ ! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this soooo much for you _ Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France ! #FIFAWorldCup #whatagame #ting pic.twitter.com/0qdKt2bQid — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 18, 2022

Saiyami Kher wrote, "WHAT A MATCH!!! The best World Cup game I have ever seen. The GOAT Messi Messi Messi."

WHAT A MATCH!!! The best World Cup game I have ever seen. The GOAT Messi Messi Messi. __ #ArgentinaVsFrance #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bHJf0LRJEJ — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 18, 2022

Arjun Rampal wrote, "Yessssssssssssssssssss #Argentina what a final. The #worldcup goes to Qatar and #Argentina and #Messi what a #WorldCupFinal."

