Film Director Sanoj Mishra Reported Missing Amid Controversy Surrounding 'The Dairy Of West Bengal', Kangana Ranaut Seeks Help

New Delhi: Known for his movie ‘The Dairy of West Bengal’, film director Sanoj Mishra has been reported missing. Mishra's film, which explores the violent incidents in West Bengal, has sparked intense controversy and debate, leading to numerous threats against the filmmaker.

The situation escalated following the release of the film's trailer, which prompted the West Bengal Government to file a legal case against Mishra. In response, Mishra travelled to Kolkata on August 14 to attend a court hearing related to the case.

Bollywood actress turned politician, Kangana Ranaut drew attention to Mishra's plight through an Instagram Story. Sharing a photo of the filmmaker, Ranaut wrote "He is Sanoj Kumar Mishra, he has directed a film called The Diary of West Bengal. After the trailer of his movie released Mamata Banerjee government filed a case on him and he went to Kolkata on 14th August to attend the court hearing of the same."

Kangana added, "He reached Kolkata and went missing. His wife is calling me everyday she is beyond devastated last night she left for Bengal, I request @mamataofficial to help poor lady find her husband. Thanks."

The film, set for release on August 30, has drawn significant criticism, exacerbating Mishra's stress. In a recent Instagram post, Mishra conveyed his growing distress: “साथियों फिल्म द डायरी ऑफ वेस्ट बंगाल की रिलीज डेट ३० अगस्त फाइनल होते ही मेरी मुश्किलें बहुत बढ़ रही है मैं बहुत ही मानसिक दबाव में हूं” which translates to “Friends, as the release date of the film The Diary of West Bengal is finalized on 30th August, my problems are increasing a lot, I am under a lot of mental pressure.”

The case has attracted considerable attention with many questioning the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the possible involvement of external forces.