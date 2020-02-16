Filmfare Awards 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana pens heartfelt note after winning Best Actor for Article 15

New Delhi: After winning the 65th Filmfare Award for his character of a police officer in Anubhav Sinha`s `Article 15, actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heartfelt post on social media.

Khurrana won the Best Actor award in critics category on Saturday evening after which he shared a picture of himself with the black lady.

"When I wrapped up `Article 15` I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don`t you think you`re being too pompous," read Khurrana`s caption.

"Tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh," he further wrote.

The actor extended his gratitude towards the director, Anubhav Sinha, and wrote, "Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga (Nobody thought I could look good in uniform). Aapki vision ko salaam (Salute to your vision)."

"Film ke co-writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam (Salute to co-writer Gaurav Solanki`s writing). Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam ko salaam (Salute to the Constitution of India and to the transforming Indian citizens," the actor wrote. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is loosely inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

The movie highlights the caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents. The film`s title derives from Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth.