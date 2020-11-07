FIR filed against Milind Soman for running naked on Goa beach, booked for obscenity

New Delhi: After posting a picture of him running naked on the beach, supermodel-actor Milind Soman has landed in trouble. His viral birthday nude picture created a storm online and likewise in the real world. An FIR has been registered against the star in Goa over obscenity.

IANS quoted Goa Police spokesperson as saying that an FIR under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, has been registered against Soman.

"The FIR has been registered at the Colva police station in South Goa district," the spokesperson said.

On Milind Soman's birthday (November 4), the Marathon runner posted a picture of him running all nude on a Goa beach. The handsome hunk's picture created a flutter online. He turned 55.

The Marathon runner got married to his ladylove Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug.