For me, Irrfan is the biggest Khan: Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan -- actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked with all of them on the big screen, but she feels most "privileged" to join creative forces with Irrfan Khan in "Angrezi Medium".

Kareena will be playing a small yet significant role of a policewoman in "Angrezi Medium", a sequel to the 2017 film "Hindi Medium".

Asked about how she is preparing for the role, Kareena told IANS here: "Oh God, I am super excited for this film. I have worked with all the Khans -- Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and Saif. But for me, it is an honour and privilege to work with Irrfan Khan.

"He is the pioneer, one of the finest actors among all the Khans if I may say, and he is the biggest Khan for me. So, I had to tick that box of acting with Irrfan Khan. I know it is a small role but that does not matter. I know I am too excited, and I am really looking forward to this one."

The actress will start shooting for the film from May 15. It also features Radhika Madan and Pankaj Tripathi.

Kareena has finished shooting the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Good News", which also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Talking of Diljit, he has not been shy about his admiration for international reality TV star Kylie Jenner, and recently made a song titled "Kylie+Kareena". Kareena, who worked with him in "Udta Punjab", feels overwhelmed.

"Diljit wrote the song and I am humbled and touched. He is a fine actor, really. Our first outing was ï¿½Udta Punjab', which was a serious and intense story.

"That film was special but ï¿½Good News' is different as it is slightly in the comedy zone. So, it is easy to watch. But we really have a good story," added the mother of 2-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, who is already a favourite among the paparazzi.

While Kareena is "okay" with the attention that her son draws, she says what she dislikes is "when people call him a star".

"He is not... he is the child of star parents. He has to be an achiever in the future. But for now, let him live free," she said.

Kareena spoke to IANS on the sidelines of the 3rd edition of Radio4Child Award 2019, an initiative by Unicef.

She says being a mother, such child care campaigns and initiatives are very close to her heart as she has realized how crucial the first two years of a child's life are.

"The vaccination, breastfeeding for the first six months, setting a routine that makes a pattern of eating, sleeping and also the warmth of the mother...everything has to be in place.

"When you are a new mother, you might be unaware of such things. But with these campaigns like #EveryChildAlive, we are creating more awareness on child care," added Unicef's Celebrity Advocate.

