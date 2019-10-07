Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar wins ‘Flawless Beauty’ award and we couldn’t agree more

New Delhi: Former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her big-screen debut in movies Manushi has floored one and all with her gorgeous face and stunning personality already and so it is no surprise that she has bagged the Flawless Beauty award at a premium fashion magazine’s annual Beauty Awards.

Manushi bagged the 'Flawless Beauty' Award at the recently held Elle Beauty Awards 2019. She shared a few pictures on Instagram as well:

The former Miss World is a young achiever and she has won several youth impact awards for her tireless work in the field of women’s menstrual hygiene through her social initiative Project Shakti. Manushi turned heads at the awards show as she rocked a stunning white ensemble that became a talking point of the evening among the highly fashion-forward gathering.

The 20-something beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico. The young and gorgeous Manushi became the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.

It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000.