From Tribute to Sidharth’s pet dog Oscar to Couple’s Initials; Here’s why Kiara Advani’s ‘Kaleeras’ are Special

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding was like no other! As the duo got hitched in a royal wedding in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, several glimpses from their grand marriage ceremony made their way on social media. What stood out the most were Kiara’s dazzling customized kaleeras, which are umbrella-shaped dangling ornaments that are attached to the bride’s choodas. One of the most-loved things in her kaleeras was the tribute to Sidharth’s late pet dog Oscar.

Kiara’s kaleeras, which featured stars, moon, the couple’s initials and butterflies were designed by Mrinalini Chandra.

For the ceremony, while Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre, Kiara donned a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture. It was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes.

Meanwhile, Kiara’s neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

The couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band baaja and baraat. Famous ‘Jea’ wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday. Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours.

Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for ‘Shershaah’, which was released in 2021. The duo was often seen hanging out together which added fuel to their relationship rumours. Kiara revealed in an episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’ season 7 that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of ‘Lust Stories’. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than close friends.

(With ANI inputs)