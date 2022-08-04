NewsLifestylePeople
MITHILESH CHATURVEDI

Gadar actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies of cardiac arrest; Hansal Mehta, Anees Bazmee and others mourn demise

Mithilesh Chaturvedi, 67, suffered a cardiac arrest ten days ago and was admitted to Kokilaben. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Noted Indian actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who has featured in several TV shows and films including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Koi Mil Gaya and Ready to name a few succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. He was admitted to Mumbai Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. 

His son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi told PTI, "He was admitted to the hospital for eight to ten days as he suffered cardiac arrest. He had breathing issues and was undergoing treatment. He passed away today morning at 4.00 am due to cardiac arrest."

CELEBS MOURNED MITHILESH CHATURVEDI'S DEMISE

Many celebrities including filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi, Anees Bazmee, screenwriter-lyricist Mayur Puri, CINTAA and IFTDA among others extended condolences to the family and expressed grief at the saddening news. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The character artist had delivered memorable performances in films such as Taal, Fiza, Asoka, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish, Gulabo Sitabo and the web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. 

Mithilesh Chaturvedi's last rites were held in the evening at a crematorium in Versova. The actor is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

May his soul rest in peace!

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

