Gauahar Khan booked by BMC for shooting after testing COVID positive

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday (March 15) filed an FIR against Gauahar Khan for flouting COVID-19 rules. According to a news portal, the actress continued shooting for a film despite testing negative for COVID-18.

As per BMC officials, the actress tested COVID-19 positive and didn't cooperate with the civic authority and acted in a negligent manner. A BMC official told the website, "When the civic staff went to her residence to put home quarantine stamp she refused to open the door." Gauahar Khan has been booked under various sections of IPC including section 269 and 270. The FIR was registered at Oshiwara police station.

Another BMC official added that they had received a complaint from someone that Gauahar wasn’t at home even after testing positive for COVID-19. They said, "When we called her she returned home after ten minutes and said that she had done a test and was now negative. But we told her that it doesn’t work that way. This isn’t a responsible behaviour. There was non-cooperation from her end."

Soon after lodging the FIR, the BMC tweeted, "No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus."

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Gauahar Khan is a dancer, actress and model. Her husband Zaid is choreographer, influencer and, music composer, Ismail Darbar's son. Gauahar and Zaid married on December 25, 2020 in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. The actress recently lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan due to age-related illness.