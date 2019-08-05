close

Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia is the adhesive that holds our family together: Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish took to Twitter on Monday to wish his wife on her 32nd birthday.

File photo

Mumbai, Aug 5 Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a cute birthday wish for his actress wife Genelia Deshmukh and called her the "adhesive" that holds their family together.

Riteish took to Twitter on Monday to wish his wife on her 32nd birthday.

He wrote: "Life is bliss when your best friend becomes your life partner. Happy Birthday my darling Baiko @geneliad. You are the strongest mother I know, you are the adhesive that holds our family together. For all the good deeds in this life may God bless you with the same husband in your next."

Actress Huma Qureshi also wished Genelia and said: "Happy happy bday gorgeous @geneliad. Have the most amazing sunshine filled year."

On the work front, Riteish will next be seen in filmmaker Milap Zaveri''s "Marjaavaan" which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The action drama is slated to hit theatres in October.

He is also a part of Farhad Samji''s "Housefull 4" which flaunts an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Rana Duggubati, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani and others.

Riteish DeshmukhGenelia D'SouzaBollywood
