'Good girl' Alia Bhatt poses with 'best boys' Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji in pic going viral

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently holidaying in an undisclosed location, is spending the best time of her life with actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the trio and trust us when we say it is the best thing on the internet today.

In the sunset selfie, Ranbir is sandwiched between Alia and Ayan, who takes the picture. He poses cheerfully for the selfie and Alia sport a smile in a pink outfit.

"Best boys (& good girl)," she captioned the photo which has gone crazy viral now.

Now, without much ado, take a look at the picture here:

What's the word? Awesome, isn't it?

Alia and Ranbir jetted off for a New Year-special vacation last week. Though she kept her Instafam updated with her travel itinerary, she refrained from posting a picture with Ranbir all this while.

The couple fell in love on the sets of the work-in-progress film 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan, also Ranbir's best friend. Alia and Ranbir haven't yet spoken openly about their relationship but are often spotted together on each other's family events and holidays. The actress' social media posts for Ranbir also speak a thousand words.

Just recently, Alia joined Ranbir for the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch. She also partied with Ranbir at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home ahead of Christmas.

On the work front, apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai' while Ranbir has 'Shamshera' in his kitty.