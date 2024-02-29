trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726083
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy - Read Details

The couple made the pregnancy announcement through a post on Thursday, simply stating "September 2024."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy - Read Details Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the joyous news of their pregnancy on Instagram on February 29. The Bollywood power couple, who tied the knot in 2018, is expecting their first child. The couple made the pregnancy announcement through a post on Thursday, simply stating "September 2024."

In career developments, Padukone has exited "The White Lotus Season 3." Rumors last month suggested she would join the cast of HBO's acclaimed series for its third season. However, reports later confirmed her departure from the show.
Earlier in the year, Padukone expressed her and Singh's desire to start a family. In an interview with Vogue Singapore, she mentioned, "Ranveer and I adore children. We are looking forward to the day we start our own family."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

On the professional front, Padukone has a busy schedule with several projects in the queue. She most recently appeared in "Fighter," co-starring with Hrithik Roshan. Despite rumors of her involvement in "The White Lotus Season 3," Padukone has numerous films awaiting release, including "Kalki 2989 AD" with Prabhas.

 

