Guess what Jennifer Lopez's secret success mantra is

Los Angeles: Pop diva Jennifer Lopez had revealed her simple, two-word secret to success: "work hard".

"My business philosophy is that you have to work harder than everybody else. I always tell my kids and they're like, ‘Yeah, we know you work hard.' I'm like, ‘No, it's not just that I work hard. I put in harder work than everybody else. I work harder and harder and harder and harder. When everybody is sleeping, I'm doing more.' It's just a relentless pursuit of creativity," she said, reports "variety.com".

J.Lo also revealed that she did not let discrimination of any kind hamper her hunt for fglory over the years.

"Very early in my career I dealt with a lot of stuff like that. Not getting the passes that men get when they're misbehaving or doing whatever. I was never someone to misbehave, but you're late and you're chastised in front of the whole crew and you're the lead of the movie. The male lead is late and nobody says anything," she said.

She also recalled how, in her early years, people often said that she would lose out in the race after a few years.