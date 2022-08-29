Halsey suffers food poisoning before UK festival performance!

New Delhi: Singer Halsey is not in pink of her health. As per Page Six, the `Control` hitmaker recently contracted food poisoning while on their "Love and Power" tour in the UK.

Halsey, who uses she/them pronouns, explained that symptoms had hit her Friday just before she was supposed to take the stage at the Leeds half of the two-part Reading and Leeds Festivals.

"No idea how I`m still alive after my Leeds set. I have terrible food poisoning STILL! It started yesterday at 2 pm and I somehow made it on stage (after the medical team at the festival were soooo helpful!)," Halsey wrote.

The pop star added that, while they`d played gigs under "messed up conditions" before, the experience of beating back food poisoning symptoms while performing "might be the worst in recent memory. Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time."

Halsey hasn`t been shy in divulging the details of their struggles with multiple chronic conditions. In April, they confessed that for the second time they`d be attending the Grammys in-person within mere "days" of undergoing surgery -- the first time having been in 2017 in the wake of having a procedure meant to treat their endometriosis.

In May, she revealed she`d been diagnosed with a litany of chronic ailments including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren`s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.