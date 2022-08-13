Har Ghar Tiranga: South superstar Mohanlal hoists flag at home- In PICS

New Delhi: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, on Saturday morning, was seen hoisting the tricolour at his residence in Kerala amid the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign that kicked off today and will continue till Independence Day.

The actor said that he is proud to participate in the `Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav` to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India`s Independence Day.

"I joined citizens to hoist the national flag, honouring PM`s call of Har Ghar Tiranga. May this Mahotsav bring courage and inspire us to move forward with a lot of patriotism," the actor said.

In pictures captured by ANI, Mohanlal is seen looking at the national flag with much respect and love. After he hoisted the Tricolour, the national anthem was played.

With an aim to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of Indian citizens, the central government has kicked off the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist the Tiranga at home to mark the 75th anniversary of India`s Independence. This drive will run till August 15.

A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display. The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.

The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India`s people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Tricolour.Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions.

This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark Supreme Court judgement of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make `Har Din Tiranga` their motto.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens of the country to use `tiranga` as their profile picture on social media accounts between August 2 and August 15.