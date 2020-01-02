Hardik Pandya, fiancee Natasa Stankovic return to Mumbai after engagement - See pics

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasha Stankovic, a Serbian actress, returned to Mumbai on Thursday morning. Flashbulbs popped incessantly at the couple at the airport as they made their way to the car. Hardik and Natasa got engaged in Dubai, where they spent the New Year.

Welcome back to Mumbai, Hardik and Natasa.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Hardik proposed to Natasa in a filmy way on a yacht. The lovebirds were joined by his cricketer brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri and close friends. Announcing the engagement, Hardik wrote in Hindi, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Meanwhile, Natasa said, "Forever yes."

Congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple soon after they announced their engagement. TV actor Ali Goni, who is Natasa's ex-boyfriend, also shared some heart emoticons on her post. Natasa and Aly had recently featured on Nach Baliye 9.

Hardik is currently recovering from a back injury and his last international assignment was a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019. The all-rounder missed out the recent Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

On the work front, Natasa debuted in the entertainment industry with Bigg Boss 8. She later appeared in special dance sequences in films such as Satyagraha and Fukrey Returns.