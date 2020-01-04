हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's father reacts to his and Natasha Stankovic's engagement

Hardik Pandya&#039;s father reacts to his and Natasha Stankovic&#039;s engagement

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya took to social media to announce his relationship with Serbian model Natasa Stankovic. The cricketer took to social media to post a picture of himself and his fiance, Natasa. However,  his father Himanshu Pandya apparently had no idea about his son's engagement.

“Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged, he told TOI in an interview.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about their wedding, Himanshu told daily, "We haven’t decided on that yet, but I am sure that it will be decided soon."

Sharing his picture on Instagram, Hardik wrote, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan.  01.01.2020 #engaged."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Natasa too posted a couple of pictures and videos, making her relationship official with Hardik.

